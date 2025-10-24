Column: Severn Trent issue statement on £1.5m project in Duckmanton - after concerns from businesses and residents

We’re now into the second week of our £1.5 million pipe replacement project in Duckmanton, and I wanted to take a moment to speak directly to the community, not just to share an update, but to say thank you.

As Severn Trent’s community communications officer for this project, I’ve been speaking with the community over the past few weeks, and I know how disruptive roadworks can be. Whether it’s your morning commute, the school run, or simply popping to the shops, any change to routine can be frustrating.

So I want to explain why we’re here, what we’re doing, and how we’re working to minimise the impact and say thanks for everyone’s understanding.

This project is about replacing 750 metres of aging pipework that’s caused repeated issues, four bursts in the last 18 months alone, and 11 repairs over the past 12 years. These bursts don’t just mean emergency repairs and road closures, they risk flooding, water supply interruptions, and long-term damage. We owe it to Duckmanton and nearby villages to provide a reliable, modern water network and that’s exactly what this work will deliver.

While we’d hoped to carry out the work during the summer holidays, due to clashes with other roadworks, the earliest start date was 13 October.

The good news however, is we’re making great progress. So far, 190 metres of pipe have been installed and the team has dug a 70-metre trench through thick Tarmac and concrete ready to lay more - right on schedule.

You can be assured they’re working seven days a week to get the job done and reopen the road before Christmas, and I will be here to support throughout.

I know the road closure has caused concern, and I have spoken to the community directly about this.

I can assure you we explored every alternative, but because the pipe runs along the centre of Chesterfield Road and is surrounded by other utilities, keeping the road open safely just wasn’t possible. Traffic lights weren’t an option, and safety for our teams and for you, has to come first.

To clarify, only one section of Chesterfield Road is closed at a time. The eastern stretch beyond Staveley Road remains open, as does the junction. We’ve placed advance signage to prevent HGVs from using unsuitable routes like Staveley Road, which has a low bridge and tight turning space.

Unfortunately, we’ve already seen a lorry get stuck, which we of course want to prevent.

Throughout the project, all local businesses remain open and we’re supporting them as much as we can, which includes sharing details of our Business Loss scheme to make up for any loss of profit during our work.

The Arkwright Arms pub, which is located along Chesterfield Road, has stressed that it remains open amid the road closure - with drivers still able to access the venue. Credit: Arkwright Arms

We’re working closely with the Arkwright Arms and we know how much of a hub it is for the community, which is why we’ll be hosting a coffee afternoon there on Wednesday, October 29th, from noon to 2pm. Come along, have a chat, and enjoy a cuppa with us - we’d love to see you!

We’re listening to and sharing all feedback with our project team. We’re coordinating with Highways and keeping Chesterfield Royal Hospital and other local businesses and stakeholders informed.

For more details on this project and any other projects we have in the Midlands visit the Planned Improvements page on our website and search for ‘Chesterfield Road, Duckmanton’ at https://www.stwater.co.uk.

Thank you again to everyone in the community, your support during this vital project is really appreciated and I look forward to the village seeing the benefits soon.