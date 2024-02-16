Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I want to start by talking about what we can be sowing each month. So if you haven't already, now is the perfect time to start off your chilli and pepper seeds as these take longer to crop. Another one that we will be growing this year are aubergines. These also need longer, so getting them in sooner rather than later will do the trick.

It's so easy to get caught up with the slightly warmer days, thinking you need to go out and sow everything all at once, but trust me you really don't! The light hours are still not enough for things like tomatoes, so unless you have a proper system in place, I wouldn't bother for another week or two, otherwise your window sills will look like a greenhouse and they will be at risk of becoming leggy.

Me and Oscar have been to the allotment when we can, in-between the torrential rain and horrendous wind. One thing I really struggle with though, is getting all the jobs done I have listed in my head, so I've actually started writing down all my crazy ideas, so my mind doesn't become distracted like I'm sure other gardeners can relate.

We have been busy clearing all the raised beds, ready to sow and grow over the next few months. First of all we cleared out as many weeds and roots as possible, as these will ultimately grow back quicker than anything we plant. Next we add a layer of cardboard and newspaper to help suppress any weeds left behind and mulch that with some half rotted leaves and bark. To finish it off, we add a good layer of compost. Here I've used Rocket gro's 50l peat free compost. At this time of the year, we gardeners go through bags and bags of the stuff, at quite some cost might I add so I want to share my discount code I've been given to help you out. If you log on to www.rocketgro.co.uk and add JAMES25 at the checkout, you will receive 25% off your order and its delivered straight to your door.

It's still a little early to be waking the garden up just yet, but I have managed to get out and clean up our patio using this Ryobi 170 bar pressure washer. Now is the perfect time to start prepping for spring, getting everything tidy and smartening things up. I also have a discount code on the Ryobi website for this powerwasher, use my code JAMES-60 for £60 off now.

Next month we will be getting an upgrade to our allotment, with a new polytunnel. I know not every garden can have such a huge piece of kit to grow in, but don't be fooled into thinking you can't grow some lovely things to enjoy throughout the summer. As I'm sure you are aware about the situation with the farmers across Europe and what that might entail, now might be the perfect time to have a go at growing some tomatoes or lettuce to keep you ticking over throughout this year. All you need is a growbag and a few plants from your local garden centre if you don't want all the agro that comes with seed sowing.