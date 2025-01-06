Column: Derbyshire mum and allotment holder shares how gardening can help set mental health goals for the year
There’s something about the quiet of winter that invites reflection and the setting of intentions.
Just as gardeners plan their allotment for the growing season, setting mental health goals can be an act of cultivating personal well-being.
However, I’d like to point out that kindness to ourselves is key. I’ve never liked ‘New Year’s Resolutions’ that weigh heavy and result in guilt within a few days. I’m talking about realistic goals, patience, care, preparation and
an understanding that most journeys have ups, downs and wrong turns.
Still, it doesn’t mean we turn back – we work out how to best change our way - just like down at the plot when something has an awful harvest, we try something slightly different!
One of the most overwhelming aspects of gardening and mental health is the sheer scope of the work ahead. For new (and seasoned) gardeners, it’s easy to look at a plot of land and feel intimidated by the transformation
required. Similarly, when setting well-being goals - managing anxiety, reducing stress, or building healthier habits - it's important to break down larger aspirations into smaller, manageable steps.
At the allotment, this means planning your planting - work month by month. What veg’ or flowers do you MOST want to grow? Which areas of the allotment need the MOST attention? Start with a few veggies and a list of your top five tasks. Let’s be honest: long gardening to-do lists are rarely all completed before our focus is diverted to something else (or is that just me?).
As for well-being goals, instead of making vague demands on ourselves, like "be less stressed” break them down into specific actions, such as practising mindfulness daily. The important bit for me is to allow yourself
some grace if you miss a day, carry on guilt-free in your self-compassion and understand that sometimes life gets in the way!
January is the perfect time to create a plan for your allotment. Similarly, think of your mental health as a garden that needs nurturing. Ask yourself, "What does my mental health need to grow?” It could be more balance,
time for creativity, or a way to reduce the clutter - physically and emotionally (this is top of my list, along with learning to say ‘no’ now and then).
We gardeners know the value of preparation. Preparing the soil, choosing the right seeds, and planning crop rotation ensures a successful harvest; what’s that saying, “Failing to prepare is preparing to fail”? Our minds work much the same way. Setting intentional goals can lay the groundwork for a healthier, more balanced year. I like to journal to reread my intentions regularly, practice gratitude, and keep myself on track. Some people like to
keep habit trackers. Whatever works for you!
Starting fresh doesn’t have to mean drastic changes. Whether laying out plans for your allotment or setting new goals for your mental health, remember that growth of all types is a gradual process.
Happy New Year!
Sarah.
