Column: Derbyshire dad and allotment holder takes icy plunge for Sheffield Children's Hospital

So it's been a while since we have given an update on what we have been getting up to In the garden, mainly because of the weather and the hours of daylight. That doesn't mean we haven't been busy though, we have been getting our tender plants wrapped up ready for the drop in temperatures, clearing up parts of the garden and planting our onions and Garlic that we grow over the winter months.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last year we were plagued at our allotment with squirrels and mice that ate most of what we were growing so this year I'm keeping it simple and just sticking with garlic and onions through until spring.

They are both some of the easiest things to grow and even a beginner in horticulture could in a few months be enjoying their own produce. Personally, a cheese and onion sandwich with homegrown onions is hard to beat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So as you may already know, my son Oscar is currently undergoing treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia at the Sheffield Children's Hospital. While we have spent most of the last eighteen months there, in and out of hospital with all the countless admissions, a charity based up there called PACT have helped us massively. They are there for all the families whose children are diagnosed with cancer and leukaemia and I've been thinking about how we can give something back, now that Oscar is nearing the later stages of his treatment.

James is taking an ice bath in the garden every day in December to try and raise money for Sheffield Children's Hospital. So far he has raised over £1,000.

So I've had this bright spark idea of taking an ice bath in the garden every day in December to try and raise some money. So far we have managed to raise over £1,000 which is amazing, but we're certainly not over yet.

Without people like this we wouldn't be where we are today so it's something very close to our heart. All the details are over on our Instagram page @a_life_in_the_garden so please feel free to take a look and laugh at my expense as I'm shivering taking my daily plunge.

Now is a perfect time to start planning what you will be growing next year. Get ahead of the game and start by ordering your seeds before everybody else does the same thing. The season just gone saw me tone down things a little, only really growing the foods that we love to eat, I mean what's the point in wasting your time and energy growing things you aren't keen on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the year draws to a close, it's good to look back and remember what works and what hasn't and adapt things for the spring. Gardening is all about trial and error, and just because something has failed this year, it doesn't mean it won't next.

Now is a perfect time to start planning what you will be growing next year. Get ahead of the game and start by ordering your seeds before everybody else does the same thing.