Column: Derbyshire dad and allotment holder takes icy plunge for Sheffield Children's Hospital
Last year we were plagued at our allotment with squirrels and mice that ate most of what we were growing so this year I'm keeping it simple and just sticking with garlic and onions through until spring.
They are both some of the easiest things to grow and even a beginner in horticulture could in a few months be enjoying their own produce. Personally, a cheese and onion sandwich with homegrown onions is hard to beat.
So as you may already know, my son Oscar is currently undergoing treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia at the Sheffield Children's Hospital. While we have spent most of the last eighteen months there, in and out of hospital with all the countless admissions, a charity based up there called PACT have helped us massively. They are there for all the families whose children are diagnosed with cancer and leukaemia and I've been thinking about how we can give something back, now that Oscar is nearing the later stages of his treatment.
So I've had this bright spark idea of taking an ice bath in the garden every day in December to try and raise some money. So far we have managed to raise over £1,000 which is amazing, but we're certainly not over yet.
Without people like this we wouldn't be where we are today so it's something very close to our heart. All the details are over on our Instagram page @a_life_in_the_garden so please feel free to take a look and laugh at my expense as I'm shivering taking my daily plunge.
Now is a perfect time to start planning what you will be growing next year. Get ahead of the game and start by ordering your seeds before everybody else does the same thing. The season just gone saw me tone down things a little, only really growing the foods that we love to eat, I mean what's the point in wasting your time and energy growing things you aren't keen on.
As the year draws to a close, it's good to look back and remember what works and what hasn't and adapt things for the spring. Gardening is all about trial and error, and just because something has failed this year, it doesn't mean it won't next.
I want to finish by wishing you all a very merry Christmas and a happy new year and thank you for all the support reading our articles. We will be back after that when there will be plenty to sink our teeth into.