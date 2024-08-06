Colleagues 'extremely concerned' for safety of missing Derbyshire man

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 6th Aug 2024, 10:49 BST
Ben Thompson, has been missing from Repton since the morning of Friday, August 2 – after he was last seen at 10.54 am on the day.

A police search is underway in a bid to find Ben – with helicopters, police search teams, drones and mountain rescue teams scanning the areas where Ben could be.

Poppy Marello, Ben’s colleague and friend, said: “Ben is a well-loved member of Fluid Ideas, who has been at Fluid since 2004 as a member of the Brand and Creative team.

“His sudden disappearance has left his family and friends deeply worried. We are extremely concerned for his safety. For anyone who sees Ben, he is vulnerable and safe to approach.”

