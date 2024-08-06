Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Colleagues 'extremely concerned' for safety of missing Derbyshire man

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Thompson, has been missing from Repton since the morning of Friday, August 2 – after he was last seen at 10.54 am on the day.

A police search is underway in a bid to find Ben – with helicopters, police search teams, drones and mountain rescue teams scanning the areas where Ben could be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poppy Marello, Ben’s colleague and friend, said: “Ben is a well-loved member of Fluid Ideas, who has been at Fluid since 2004 as a member of the Brand and Creative team.

“His sudden disappearance has left his family and friends deeply worried. We are extremely concerned for his safety. For anyone who sees Ben, he is vulnerable and safe to approach.”