A coffee giant is planning to expand its empire with a new outlet in north Derbyshire.

An agent for Starbucks has applied to North East Derbyshire District Council for advertisement consent for signs including an illuminated 9m totem for the former Biwaters site at Brassington Lane, Clay Cross. The proposal is for the north section of the new Egstow Park development.

The council has received two letters of objection. Christopher Green of Miners Avenue, Clay Cross wrote: “The excess height of this sign will be intrusive to the surrounding residential properties immediately opposite, especially given its location on the highest part of the site. The illuminated nature of such a sign will create light pollution for the surrounding houses and the St Modwen development in general. The sign will also be taller than the building itself which is approximately 7m in height. Any sign mounted in this location should be no higher than the 2.5m to keep it below the surrounding houses’ upstairs living areas."

The application includes three directional signage units, two menu boards, one order point, four fascia wordmarks and two fascia roundels.

Starbucks have earmarked the former Biwaters site at Brassington Lane, Clay Cross for a new outlet (generic photo: Adobe Stock)

Morne Dercksen wrote: “The cumulative effect of this extensive illumination will cause significant light pollution that will directly and detrimentally impact our home. Specifically:

- The bright lights will shine directly into our bedrooms, causing unacceptable disturbance.

- This will severely disrupt our, and particularly our children's, sleeping patterns and overall wellbeing.

- It will create an unwelcome and intrusive glow across our property, making our living environment uncomfortable during night-time hours.

"This proposal is, in my view, a terrible idea that prioritises commercial advertising over the fundamental right of residents to enjoy their homes free from excessive and intrusive light.

Mr Derksen claimed that the proposal contravened planning policies designed to protect residential amenity. He wrote: "I urge the planning committee to refuse this application due to the severe and demonstrable harm it will cause to the living conditions and residential amenity of properties in the vicinity, including my own.”

*Starbucks’ plan to expand their operation in Derbyshire this year was unveiled in June 2025 when an application for change of use permission for the former old Frankie & Benny’s restaurant on Alma Leisure Park, Chesterfield was submitted to the borough council. A recruitment drive is underway with the company advertising for a store manager, a shift supervisor and a barista for this outlet on the Indeed website.