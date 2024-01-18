News you can trust since 1855
Clothing retailer Next issues update on Chesterfield store reopening

Clothing retailer Next has given an update on the reopening of its Chesterfield store.
By Gay Bolton
Published 18th Jan 2024, 15:22 GMT
The shop on Ravenside Retail Park has been closed since the middle of October after the premises and nearby businesses were flooded following torrential downpours.

A spokeswoman said: “The shop fit team are working on the store reopening and we can expect this to be within the next six months.”

Next is staying on the retail park, putting paid to speculation on social media that the business could be moving back into the town centre. The spokeswoman said: “When it comes to relocation, this is not something that we have plans for.”

