Clothing retailer Next has given an update on the reopening of its Chesterfield store.

The shop on Ravenside Retail Park has been closed since the middle of October after the premises and nearby businesses were flooded following torrential downpours.

A spokeswoman said: “The shop fit team are working on the store reopening and we can expect this to be within the next six months.”

