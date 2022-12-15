The new Weird Fish clothing store at Peak Village shopping centre, Rowsley.

Weird Fish, offering clothing and accessories for men and women, opened yesterday (Tuesday) near Cotton Traders and Chatsworth Farm Shop. The unit housing the new business was previously occupied by Leading Labels.

Richard Lancelot, head of retail at Weird Fish, said: “We’re delighted to bring Weird Fish to Rowsley shoppers in time for the Christmas shopping period. Store location is key for us, and our retail expansion to this location marks an important part of our destination store strategy.

“Location is everything, and we carefully choose our store locations based on where we know our customers shop. We’re excited to bring Rowsley our offering of high-quality products which are made to last and become staple wardrobe favourites.”