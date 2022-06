Treasurer John Young and chairman Norman White present the cheque to Lynn Jones representing Ashgate Hospice.

Hardwick Probus Club for retired and semi-retired business people was dissolved due to declining numbers, increasing costs and banking complexities.

The club’s bank account was closed this month and the balance donated to the hospice by chairman Norman White and treasurer John Young.