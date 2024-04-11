Closed pub in village near Chesterfield to be converted into flats for people with learning disabilities

Plans have been passed to convert a redundant pub in a village near Chesterfield into residential accommodation for people with learning disabilities.
By Gay Bolton
Published 11th Apr 2024, 12:58 BST
The Markham Arms on Dorset Drive, Brimington will be converted into five flats under proposals by Godfrey Barnes Healthcare.

Chesterfield Borough Council planners have approved the application for change of use. The Markham Arms was put on the market in April 2023 by freehold owners Admiral Taverns but no firm interest was received in continuing the business and the pub shut down in July 2023.

