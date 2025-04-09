Closed pub in Chesterfield to become house of multiple occupation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A redundant pub in Chesterfield will become a house of multiple occupation after change of use planning permission was granted.

The Miners Arms on Bamford Street, New Whittington is to be converted into accommodation for 10 residents, each having a bedroom of their own. The proposal includes four bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, a living-dining room-kitchen and laundry on the ground floor. On the first floor will be six bedrooms (two with en-suite bathrooms) and two shared bathrooms.

A resident on nearby High Street objected on the grounds of loss of privacy following Lewis Marples’ application to Chesterfield Borough Council. A council officer stated: “The existing situation had a yard and beer garden for users of the establishment, as well as a flat on the first floor. It is unclear how proposed situation would have a significant impact in terms of privacy in comparison to the existing use on site.”

The Miners Arms shut on September 27, 2024, having been on the market since 2023 and failing to attracted a buyer.