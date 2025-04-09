Closed pub in Chesterfield to become house of multiple occupation
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Miners Arms on Bamford Street, New Whittington is to be converted into accommodation for 10 residents, each having a bedroom of their own. The proposal includes four bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, a living-dining room-kitchen and laundry on the ground floor. On the first floor will be six bedrooms (two with en-suite bathrooms) and two shared bathrooms.
A resident on nearby High Street objected on the grounds of loss of privacy following Lewis Marples’ application to Chesterfield Borough Council. A council officer stated: “The existing situation had a yard and beer garden for users of the establishment, as well as a flat on the first floor. It is unclear how proposed situation would have a significant impact in terms of privacy in comparison to the existing use on site.”
The Miners Arms shut on September 27, 2024, having been on the market since 2023 and failing to attracted a buyer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.