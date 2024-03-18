Climber taken to hospital with injuries after 10 metres fall at popular Peak District beauty spot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edale Mountain rescue was called to reports that a climber had taken a 10m fall and had suffered back and head injuries around the Flying Buttress area on Saturday, March 16.

Team members from the Grindleford Gallop were first at the scene, and started to perform a primary survey. As more team members arrived, they found that although the climber banged his head on the fall, he had not suffered a head injury thanks to wearing an helmet. He had however sustained a lower back injury with moderate pain levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad