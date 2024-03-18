Climber taken to hospital with injuries after 10 metres fall at popular Peak District beauty spot
and live on Freeview channel 276
Edale Mountain rescue was called to reports that a climber had taken a 10m fall and had suffered back and head injuries around the Flying Buttress area on Saturday, March 16.
Team members from the Grindleford Gallop were first at the scene, and started to perform a primary survey. As more team members arrived, they found that although the climber banged his head on the fall, he had not suffered a head injury thanks to wearing an helmet. He had however sustained a lower back injury with moderate pain levels.
He was treated and packaged for the mechanism of injury into a full body splint (vacuum mattress) and placed upon the mountain rescue stretcher to be conveyed back to the car park. He was then handed over to the East Midlands Ambulance Service for transport to Northern General Hospital Sheffield, for further assessment and treatment.