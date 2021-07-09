Climber suffers ‘significant injuries’ after 10 metre fall in Peak District

Pictures by Edale Mountain Rescue Team of the incident at Stoney West

Emergency services were called to the incident at Stoney West, near Stoney Middleton, just after 9pm on Thursday, July 8.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team was first on the scene alongside paramedics from East Midlands Ambulance Service.

According to the mountain rescue team, the road to the area was closed while the climber was carried to the Air Ambulance, which had landed on playing fields nearby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictures by Edale Mountain Rescue Team of the incident at Stoney West

A spokesperson for Edale Mountain Rescue Team, which is made up of volunteers and funded by donations, said: “A climber had taken a ten metre fall at Stoney West and had suffered significant injuries.

“On of our team members, who happened to be on the meeting zoom call, lives nearby and was first on scene along with the East Midlands Ambulance Service crew.

“The first team vehicle to arrive also had on board three other members who had been on the zoom meeting.

“The The Air Ambulance Service had landed down on the playing fields in Stoney Middleton. They grabbed a lift up to the casualty site with a kind passing motorist.

“The stretcher and kit along with ropes were quickly conveyed direct to the site, where the casualty was assessed by a team paramedic. Pain relief was administered before splinting and packaging for the lower down the steep ground to the roadside.

“Apologies to members of the public as we had to temporary close the road. The ground is very steep and there is always a risk of loose boulders being dislodged, and damaging vehicles and even worse, anyone walking past.

“The climber was loaded on to the ambulance and transferred down to the awaiting air ambulance for onward transport to the major trauma unit at Sheffield Northern General Hospital for further treatment.

“As kit was wiped down and tidied away, it was apparent that we could actually finish the meeting off, as all were present on the job.

“Some team members returned to base to replenish the used kit and decontaminate.

“As with all our customers we wish the climber a speedy recovery.”