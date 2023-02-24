Clean-up operation after Royal Shrovetide football in Ashbourne sees almost 10 tonnes of litter cleared

The work to return to Ashbourne to normal after the Royal Shrovetide football takes almost as long as the game itself.

It has taken a nine-man team two days to clean the town after the event – with nearly 10 tonnes of litter being removed.

A Derbyshire Dales District Council spokesperson said: “The clean and green team have done a fantastic job of clearing litter after the Royal Shrovetide football in Ashbourne. Starting at 5.00am, the nine-man team have cleared a total of 9.6 tonnes of litter over the two days – and litter picking crews have cleared nearly three tonnes by hand.”

This is just a small example of the litter that was cleared in Ashbourne.

Thousands of players took part in the latest addition of this ancient tradition – which is said to date back to medieval times. Shrovetide ball games have been played since at least the 12th century – during the reign of King Henry II.

The game kicked off at 2.00pm on Shrove Tuesday and concluded the following day on Ash Wednesday. If a goal is scored before 6.00pm, a new ball is released and play restarts from the town centre, otherwise play ends for the day.

