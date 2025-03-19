Click here for more of our videos on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A north Derbyshire football club is aiming for planning consent to build a new clubhouse with changing rooms and spectator toilets.

Plans for a single storey unit at Clay Cross Town FC’s ground at Mill Lane, Old Tupton have been submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council.

The flat-roofed building, which would accommodate toilet facilities for disabled people, would be sited close to the vehicle entrance and the edge of the football pitch. Mr D. Clark, who submitted the application, stated that the unit would be situated to reduce any impact on the adjacent mobile home site.