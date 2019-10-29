Clay Cross police officer to run New York marathon for charity

A Clay Cross police officer is set to run the New York City Marathon in aid of the PC Nicola Hughes Memorial Fund.

PC Dave Motais will be one of 60 police officers from forces across the UK, but the only one from Derbyshire, at the iconic annual event this Sunday (November 3 2019).

Dave, who is 48 year old and has been a serving police officer for almost 17 years, is no stranger to running, and in 2014 he completed the 250 mile run to remember campaign for the same charity alongside two other officers from Derbyshire.

PC Motais said: “This will be my fourth and final marathon having already run the Leicester, Nottingham and London marathon.

“I am running the New York marathon to not only raise money for the above charity but to also hopefully changes the lives of young people who have lost someone close to them in tragic circumstances.”

The PC Nicola Hughes Memorial Fund raises fund to provide learning opportunities and pre-employment skills, including grants or services, to children and teenagers who have suffered the loss of a close family member through violent crime.

It was set up by Bryn Hughes the father of PC Nicola Hughes who, along with her colleague PC Fiona Bone, was killed during a routine burglary call in Manchester in 2012.

If you would like to sponsor Dave and support the PC Nicola Hughes Memorial Fund click here.