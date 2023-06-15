News you can trust since 1855
Clay Cross business celebrates back-to-back victory in prestigious independent business awards

Clay Cross local food and drink producer, Cup & Saucer, is basking in glory after clinching the coveted Best Local Food/Drink Producer award for the second consecutive year in the prestigious Muddy Stilettos Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire Awards.
By James Salt
Published 15th Jun 2023, 12:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 13:40 BST

In an emotional social media post, Gail Hannan from Cup & Saucer expressed her overwhelming happiness and appreciation for the support she received.

She wrote, "For the SECOND year running, I'm so HAPPY to announce that I WON the BEST LOCAL FOOD/DRINK PRODUCER category in the Muddy Stilettos Nottinghamshire & Derbyshire AWARDS. THANK YOU to EVERY single person who voted for me, it really does mean SO much to me."

The victory has arrived as a much-needed morale boost for Gail, who openly shared her struggles and contemplated giving up on the cherished enterprise.

Gail Hannan, owner of Cup & Saucer, pictured celebrating last year's success at the Muddy Stilletto awards.Gail Hannan, owner of Cup & Saucer, pictured celebrating last year's success at the Muddy Stilletto awards.
Gail Hannan, owner of Cup & Saucer, pictured celebrating last year's success at the Muddy Stilletto awards.
"I've been having a really tough time and been so close to throwing in the towel lately, so this is just what I need to give me back some moTEAvation to try keep my little business going," Gail expressed with gratitude.

The triumph in the Muddy Stilettos Awards reflects the unwavering support and loyalty of Clay Cross residents, who have embraced Cup & Saucer's products with open arms.

"I really couldn't have done this without YOU, so from the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU," Gail wrote.

As a token of appreciation, Gail encouraged her customers to continue supporting her business while enjoying the award-winning products.

She added, "Don't forget there's currently FREE POSTAGE when you spend £10 or more via my website. Just use code 'FreePost' at the checkout.”

You can find the award-winning hand-blended loose teas at https://www.cupandsauceronline.co.uk/ and on social media under Cup & Saucer.

