Civic society wants wider consultation as Chesterfield council considers shutting visitor centre

Civic Society members are calling upon Chesterfield council to arrange a wider consultation on ‘savings packages’ with more talks with concerned parties after the local authority revealed it has been considering shutting down the town centre’s visitor centre and introducing a cost-saving digitalised service.

The Labour-led council is considering how tourist information services are delivered including the use of the Chesterfield Visitor Information Centre, in Rykneld Square, as part of a review of services and practices that could save the authority money as it addresses an estimated budget shortfall forecast of £4m in 2024/25.

Chesterfield Civic Society has already submitted objections to the proposed cutback during a ‘Budget Conversation’ public consultation stating a move to digital delivery will not be beneficial because it will have too many negative impacts on both the area’s visitor economy and how its residents will be able to access information about the town and surrounding area.

Society chairperson, Howard Borrell, said: “The council advised they would be offering up their proposals for consideration but this hasn’t yet happened. We want to see further consultation on savings packages.

Chesterfield Borough Council\'S Visitor Information Centre, In Rykneld Square, Chesterfield

“It has been suggested that the services of the Visitor Information Centre could be provided by digital delivery but we would dispute the viability and effectiveness of that proposal. How, for example, would publicity leaflets from local organisations about their activities be available?

“The council has rightly long-trumpeted the strong tourism offer that the town provides. Watering down that offer must have a negative impact on the promotion of our town to locals and visitors alike.”

Chesterfield Civic Society is now calling on the council to enter into dialogue with ‘key stakeholders’ on what details are expected to be worked up as part of ‘savings proposals’ to enable what it argues would be a more effective evaluation.

The civic society stated that it understands Chesterfield Borough Council is facing difficulties after the local authority announced it is looking at massive funding gaps on its budgets and a rising demand on services due to a lack of Government funding, the cost-of-living crisis, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, inflation rates and rising costs.

Chesterfield And District Civic Society Chairman Howard Borrell

But the society fears for the visitor centre’s survival if there is not an an ‘effective consultation’ and it feels each area of change should be examined thoroughly in order to ensure that the ‘civic good’ is not seriously damaged.

The civic society has also been encouraging residents to sign an on-line petition via its Facebook website at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079777451157 against the possible closure of the visitor information centre or to sign this particular petition in-person at the centre.

The online Save the Chesterfield Visitor Centre group petition has also been accessible via its website link https://www.change.org/p/save-chesterfield-visitor-information-centre after it has also raised concerns that any closure would have a detrimental effect on businesses in the town.

A separate campaign group, led by Carole Garmory, has also presented the council with a petition entitled ‘Support Keeping Chesterfield Visitor Information Centre Open’ signed by 4,248 people.

Ms Garmory argues that the centre in its current form promotes tourism and supports business and that it should remain open because it provides vital personal contact and helps those who struggle with modern technology or do not have internet access – including the elderly, disabled and those with special needs.

Chesterfield Borough Cllr Kate Sarvent, Cabinet Member for Town Centres and Visitor Economy, previously said that looking at the digital delivery of how people access information is part of the council’s economic strategy and if the proposed closure of the centre goes ahead it could save the council around £66,000 a year.

Cllr Sarvent added that the visitor centre’s ‘usage’ after the Covid-19 pandemic has reduced and that the building may still become a centre to support St Mary and All Saints’ Church with background and history about the famous Crooked Spire for visitors.

Deputy Council leader, Cllr Amanda Serjeant, who is also the Cabinet Member for Finance and Asset Management, has previously stated that the council still wants to protect the visitor information service and it is the building’s future that is up for discussion before any final decisions.

Chesterfield Borough Council has already agreed to raise fees and charges for some key public services including cemeteries, environmental health, outdoor leisure and waste to meet increasing costs and to help balance the forecast £4m budget deficit for the coming financial year.

The Chesterfield Civic Society also raised a number of overall concerns in the council’s ‘Budget Conversation’ public consultation which ended on December 15.

These included: The need for a rigorous understanding of capital scheme implications on revenue; The need for a thorough understanding of revenue and footfall implications with increasing car parking charges or the removal of resident permits; That increasing the use of public transport must not be forgotten; That the costs of service withdrawal must be thoroughly understood alongside the subsequent costs of stopping services; ‘Moth-balled’ community buildings must not be sold-off; That there should be no ‘fire sales’ of the council’s commercial property; Property disposed of must be subject to rigorous cost and benefit analysis; And that the council should look more closely at working with partners to deliver enhanced or new events and information.

Fees and charges for open markets, car parking, venues, leisure, and outdoor grass football pitches are expected to be subject to separate reports during January and February.