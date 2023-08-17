Cinderella-like escape as mountain rescue save walkers trapped near Chesterfield industrial estate

Derbyshire police received a call from a couple of walkers who had followed an old overgrown footpath leading out of the Sheepbridge industrial estate on the edge of Chesterfield, on Wednesday, August 16.

The walkers unfortunately become misplaced and stuck. To make it worse, the mud claimed the shoe of one of the pair.

It was an unusual incident in a similarly unusual location for Edale Mountain Rescue which was requested to send a small group of team members to locate the walkers.