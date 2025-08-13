Church's place of worship plan for vacant antiques centre in north Derbyshire town centre
Ayodeji Ogunbuyide, representing RCCG Kingdom Ambassadors, has applied to Bolsover District Council for change of use of a former antiques centre on Castle Street, Bolsover. His application states that the centre closed in April 2025 and the building previously operated as a pub.
The proposal is that the place of worship would be open Monday to Friday from 8.30am until 9.30pm, Saturday from 9am-10pm and Sunday/bank holiday from 10am until 2pm.
Kingdom Ambassadors is a part of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, a worldwide multi-cultural family church. The Bolsover congregation currently meets for services at Bainbridge Hall.
The church supports families experiencing financial hardship in Bolsover by issuing them with free school shoes vouchers at the start of every school session. Consideration is given to families living on welfare benefits or families with no recourse to public funds.
Informal fitness sessions, which are open to everyone, are run by the church every other month.
