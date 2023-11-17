Church Wilne Rotary Satellite Club Activities
Church Wilne Rotary Satellite has been busy visiting some of the recipients of the funds raised during this past year.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
This includes:
- Asterdale Primary School, Spondon where we helped purchase campfire equipment for their outdoor Forest School.
- We also sponsored the Breaston Park Football Club U-15 Blacks team kit.
- Most recently, Rotary members Martin Mould and Lisa Travil presented the VIP Tea Tuesday group in Spondon with 70 mugs. Lisa commented that “It was so lovely to visit and see how important the club is to the members”.
Further details about Church Wilne Rotary may be found on our website here: https://www.churchwilnerotary.org.uk/index
Or you may contact the Secretary at [email protected]
Rotarian Dr John A Cook