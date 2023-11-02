News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Church Wilne Rotary Club: Lynette Shandley Memorial Commemoration

On Saturday, Huw Morgan conducted a service of remembrance with representatives from the local community in front of the Co-op, Borrowash to commemorate the Lynette Shandley Memorial.
By John CookContributor
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 13:53 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 13:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lynette was a long standing and much respected Lollipop Lady who kept local children and their family’s safe by managing traffic crossings during peak times.Those in attendance included members from the local Parish Council, the Ockash Trust, family and friends of Lynette and Church Wilne Rotary members, whose charitable donation of £500 paid for the memorial wood sculpture, carved by Andrew Frost. Family members of Lynette, Susan and Borrowbrook in Bloom are planning to further develop the memorial site by planting flowers from Lynette’s Garden, as a lasting memory.Further details about Church Wilne Rotary may be found on our website here: https://www.churchwilnerotary.org.uk/indexOr you may contact the Secretary at [email protected] Paul Fleming.

Related topics:Co-Op