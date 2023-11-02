Lynette was a long standing and much respected Lollipop Lady who kept local children and their family’s safe by managing traffic crossings during peak times.Those in attendance included members from the local Parish Council, the Ockash Trust, family and friends of Lynette and Church Wilne Rotary members, whose charitable donation of £500 paid for the memorial wood sculpture, carved by Andrew Frost. Family members of Lynette, Susan and Borrowbrook in Bloom are planning to further develop the memorial site by planting flowers from Lynette’s Garden, as a lasting memory.Further details about Church Wilne Rotary may be found on our website here: https://www.churchwilnerotary.org.uk/indexOr you may contact the Secretary at [email protected] Paul Fleming.