Church Wilne Rotary Club 16th Annual Horse Ride Presentation Evening

We held this year’s Annual Presentation Evening at Erewash Golf Club. Making £2,020 donations to each of our chosen three charities.

Amy Sykes the “Community Engagement Officer” at Treetops received their donation and updated us on Treetops Hospice Care, including an insight into the new Children’s Counselling and Therapy Centre recently shown on DIY SOS https://www.treetopshospice.org.uk/diy-sos/

John Brown “Fundraiser” at Air Ambulance received their donation and updated us on the upgrade of the service where they can now transport incubators https://theairambulanceservice.org.uk/

Tim Spalding “Trustee and Operational Team Member” received their donation and gave us an update on the progress in building the new headquarters. Satellite Chair Susie Collins presented an additional £500 cheque to the Mountain Rescue team to help with their building project. https://www.derbymrt.org.uk/

President Elect Nick Groves & Amy Sykes of Treetops

In addition the raffle, run on the night, raised £200.87 for the three charities.

The club wanted to thank all those who supported the Horse Ride including: Riders; Farmers; Landowners; Sponsors; Club and Satellite Members. Derby Mountain rescue who supplied Marshals and First aid support and Air Ambulance who also supplied Marshals. A real team effort.

Further details about Church Wilne Rotary may be found on our website here: https://www.churchwilnerotary.org.uk/index

Or you may contact the Secretary at [email protected]