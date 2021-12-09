Christmas tree festival makes its debut at Chesterfield church

Holy Trinity Church, on Newbold Road, will display more than 20 trees, decorated by schools, businesses and others in the community.The festival runs from Friday, December 17 to Sunday, December 19, 2021, and entry is free.On the Friday, the church will be open from 4pm to 6pm, when visitors can vote for their favourite tree and at 6pm, a Carols by Candlelight service will be held.There will be an opportunity to make Christmas crafts on the Saturday, from 10am to 1pm and on the Sunday, Holy Trinity will host The Big Nativity, with Charlie the donkey, from 4pm to 5pm, followed by mince pies, mulled wine and hot chocolate.The Rev Jill Hancock, priest in charge of Holy Trinity and Christ Church, said: ”The Christmas Tree Festival celebrates the wonderful people we share our community with, and is a visual reminder that Christ's light continues to shine whatever circumstances we face."