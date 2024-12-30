Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People in north Derbyshire are being encouraged to support Ashgate Hospice’s end of life care service by recycling their Christmas trees.

In return for a £15 donation, real trees will be collected under the hospice’s Treecycle scheme which is supported by Jake Eville Tree Care.

The hospice team will be picking up the trees in Chesterfeld, Dronfield, South Normanton, Brimington, Clowne, Clay Cross, Eckington, Killamarsh, Bolsover, Bakewell, Alfreton, Matlock and more throughout January.

Postcodes covered by the initiative include S18, S21, S40, S41, S42, S43, S44, S45, DE4, DE45 and DE55.

Jake Eville has sponsored the hospice's Christmas tree collection campaign

Trees will be collected from outside people’s properties between Tuesday, January 7 and Thursday, January 9, 2025.

All bookings for collections must take place by 5pm on Wednesday, January 8 and can be done online at https://ashgatehospice.org.uk/treecycle or call 01246 567250.

Once collected, the trees will be used to heat agricultural buildings and a greenhouse that grows produce all year round.

Signing up for the service will help the hospice raise the £11 million it needs each year to continue providing support to patients and their families.

Despite the high demand for care, only 15 of Ashgate’s 21 inpatient beds are currently open due to funding constraints, meaning donations are more critical than ever.

James Branson, events manager at Ashgate Hospice, said: “We’re so pleased to be able to offer our Treecycle service to provide the people of north Derbyshire with a hassle-free Christmas. Our dedicated team of staff and volunteers will come directly to you and collect your tree – all you’ve got to do is leave it outside your property!

“Ultimately, the money raised will help to ensure we can continue to provide specialist care to our patients and their families who need us most.”

The previous Treecycle appeal saw 989 trees raising more than £19,000 towards hospice care in the region.