Christmas offers and Black Friday deals from Chesterfield's independent businesses

You can use the below offers to gain a discount at selected stores in Chesterfield and online this festive period to buy someone you love something they’ll love.
Shopping in our town centre? Check out our in-store Christmas offers.
Shopping online? Check out our online Christmas offers to support local businesses from the comfort of your home.
For online purchases, a voucher code will be accessible until December 24 and can be entered at the checkout to claim.
1. Christmas in Chesterfield
The countdown to Christmas has officially started in Chesterfield. Photo: DT
2. Brampton Brewery: £5 off on purchases over £50
In store offer. Raise a glass and grab a locally-produced bottled beer set to gift. Brampton Brewery stock a brilliant range of beers brewed on-site alongside craft ales, whiskies and more from local stockists. You can find out more before visiting at: bramptonbrewery.co.uk Opening Hours: Monday – Thursday – 9am – 5pm Friday – 9am – 7pm Saturday – 12pm – 7pm Sunday – Closed Photo: Submit
3. Geeks Headquarters: £5 off on purchases over £50
In store offer. For the game lover in your life, Geeks Headquarters in Chesterfield town centre stocks a great range of board games, trading cards and more. Take a look at what’s in store at: www.facebook.com/geeksheadquarters Opening hours: Monday – Thursday – 10am – 9pm Friday – 10am – 11pm Saturday – 10am – 9pm Sunday 10am – 6pm Photo: Melissa Shaw
4. Matt Cockyane Art: £5 off on purchases over £40
In store offer. If you’re looking for a gift that the recipient can proudly display in their home, visit Matt Cockayne in Hasland, where you’ll find a wonderful range of in-house-designed prints. Matt also stocks a variety of gifts, from mugs and chopping boards to cushions and notebooks. Take a look online before visiting: goo-design.myshopify.com Opening Hours: Monday – Friday- 10am – 4pm Saturday – 10am – 2pm Sunday – Closed Photo: Melissa Shaw
