It’s a magical time of year whether you’re part of a large community in town or living in a remote rural village. There’s nothing quite like the sight of colourful fairy lights twinkling in trees and in windows to fill you full of Christmas spirit.
With the big switch-on in Chesterfield town centre just a few days away, we’ve been looking at other parts of Derbyshire to see when they will be lit up for Christmas.
1. Castleton
The pretty village of Castleton is renowned far and wide for its festive lights. The big switch-on is timed for November 16 at around 4.30pm with Santa and market stalls adding to the fun. Photo: Adobe Stock/Sue Burton
2. Buxton
Christmas lights will be switched on in Buxton on November 16 at 7pm. Santa will be at the Octagon from 2pm to 7pm where there will also be children's rides. Forty stalls selling food and drink, Christmas gifts and decorations, handmade jewellery and crafts will be trading at the Octagon from 10am to 7pm. The stalls will also be open on November 17 from 10am to 4.30pm. Photo: Jason Chadwick
3. Chesterfield
Chesterfield's Christmas lights switch-on will take place in New Square on Sunday, November 17, at 4.45pm with lots of family fun in the run-up to the main event. Children's cartoon favourite Bluey will be appearing in New Square at intervals between 12 noon and 3pm, there will be walkabout entertainment from the National Elf Service, Christmas Waiters, Santa, LED Drummers and Flat Cap brass band, plus performances throughout the day from Chesterfield Studio’s Choir and the Phoenix Concert Band. The stage show will include the stars of the Winding Wheel Theatre panto Cinderella, Luminosity Circus, Inspire Dance and singer-songwriter Ricky Barson who performs under the name of Educatable. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Bolsover
Bolsover's Christmas lights switch-on is timed for November 22 and coincides with late-night shopping from 4pm until 8pm in a new event for the town. Fill your bags at stalls and in shops, listen to music and sample delicious treats (generic image: Adobe Stock/Deagrees) Photo: Adobe Stock/Deagrees