3 . Chesterfield

Chesterfield's Christmas lights switch-on will take place in New Square on Sunday, November 17, at 4.45pm with lots of family fun in the run-up to the main event. Children's cartoon favourite Bluey will be appearing in New Square at intervals between 12 noon and 3pm, there will be walkabout entertainment from the National Elf Service, Christmas Waiters, Santa, LED Drummers and Flat Cap brass band, plus performances throughout the day from Chesterfield Studio’s Choir and the Phoenix Concert Band. The stage show will include the stars of the Winding Wheel Theatre panto Cinderella, Luminosity Circus, Inspire Dance and singer-songwriter Ricky Barson who performs under the name of Educatable. Photo: Brian Eyre