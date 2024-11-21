Christmas Fayre and charity run at popular park cancelled - due to snowfall and torrential rain forecast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The events set to take place in Clumber Park this weekend have been cancelled due to bad weather.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Christmas Fayre, a National Trust 10k run and a second-hand bike sale in Clumber Park which were set to take place in Clumber Park this Saturday and Sunday November 23 and 24, have been cancelled, the organisers confirmed.

The decision has been taken due to difficult weather conditions, including this week’s snowfall, frozen ground and the torrential rain forecast for Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement published online earlier today (November 21), a spokesperson for Clumber Park National Trust said: “Reluctantly, we have taken the decision to cancel our Christmas Fayre, National Trust 10k run and second-hand bike sale this Saturday and Sunday at Clumber Park.

A Christmas Fayre, a National Trust 10k run and a second-hand bike sale in Clumber Park which were set to take place in Clumber Park this Saturday and Sunday November 23 and 24, have been cancelled, the organisers confirmed.

"This week’s combination of snowfall, frozen ground and the torrential rain forecast on Saturday, means that we’re expecting parking in the Cow Pastures field to be waterlogged and not suitable for use.

“Clumber Park remains open, but with only our hardstanding car park available, it could mean we have to turn away some visitors. As one of the region’s top visitor destinations we were looking forward to welcoming thousands of visitors over the weekend. Ensuring people have the best possible experience at Clumber Park is a priority, so limiting access is something we want to avoid at all costs.

“For this weekend we will be reducing our Christmas offer but look forward to welcoming visitors over the coming weeks to enjoy the festive programme our team have worked tirelessly to develop, including the Walking with the Snowman sculpture trail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This decision has not been taken lightly, the safety of our people and visitors is our priority, and to avoid being at the mercy of the weather in the future, we do have a long-term plan in place to develop additional all-weather parking throughout the estate. This will, of course, take time and need extensive funding.

“As a charity, we rely heavily on all our supporters, it is our visitor business that enables us to deliver our conservation work and the development of Clumber Park, a Grade I listed garden and parkland and Site of Special Scientific Interest. We thank all our supporters for their patience and understanding, we could not do what we do without you.”