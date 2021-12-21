Christmas decorations challenge at Derbyshire sister companies spurs competitive spirit among workers

The workers at pallet transport firm Bow Distribution and Warehousing Ltd and haulage company The Silver X Group went all out to decorate their offices in Riddings for a competition based on festive movies, after each department was given £200.

At Bow Distribution, the customer services department portrayed The Grinch, transport took on The Snowman, the warehouse section was spurred by Elf and Bow Distribution’s managing director Paul Howarth was inspired by Die Hard.

Over at Silver X Group, which is also on the Amber Business Park, the reception area was decorated to look like Father Christmas’s grotto. Miniature Santa hats on the wall had everyone’s names on them.

Gemma Cogan, head of customer experience, at Bow Distribution, said: “It’s really brought the team together – we’ve absolutely loved it. We made snowmen out of paper plates and above our desks we have cottages and little Christmas houses. Roy Savory, who was The Grinch, has a mountain above his desk.”

Despite being half the size of Silver X Group in terms of employees and transport fleet, Bow Distribution won the competition for the best decorated. The winners will have to wait until Christmas Eve for their prize from Gavin Burgess who is managing director of both companies.

Gemma said: “Next year we're doing it bigger and better, we've got to think of something to beat this year. We want to win every single year.”