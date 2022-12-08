People like a hard-up mum of six whose meagre funds doesn’t stretch to a turkey dinner for her children and an elderly lady with mobility issues who lives alone will be among those to benefit.The MacIntyre Community Roast Dinner at Swanwick Memorial Hall, Old Whittington, on December 25, has touched the hearts of generous donors who have pledged cash, food, chocolates, raffle prizes and Christmas trees.

The hall is the Chesterfield base for the MacIntyre charity which supports adults with learning disabilities. When the services were hit by lockdown during the pandemic and support was transferred online, MacIntyre staff members looked at ways in which they could also help others who were feeling isolated and disconnected. Kathryn Yates, communities and neighbourhoods best practice manager, said: “During Covid we started to think about the strengths, skills and assets we had – the things that the people we support are good at, the things that they care about, the things that our staff are good at and what they care about and also what our community and neighbourhood need."Michelle Wilkinson, service manager, said: “We realised we had a big kitchen and a big space at the centre which wasn’t being utilised at weekends and perhaps evenings so we looked at our assets and what we could use to offer to the community.”

Helped by a grant of £500 from Councillor Barry Bingham, the community roast dinner was launched in April this year and it’s gone from strength to strength. By Christmas Day, Michelle estimates that they will have served a total of 650 meals at the monthly gatherings.

MacIntyre Community Roast Dinners offer fun, friendship and food.

Michelle said: "The roast dinner is available to anyone who wants a hot meal, wants to make friends and wants to bring their skills and talents.” Kathryn said: “If people come on their own we can steer them towards other people who they will get on with. This is about bringing the whole neighbourhood together and making sure we all feel part of something not just the guys we support but our neighbours too.

"We’ve connected with choirs and entertainers who perform at the community roasts on the second Sunday of the month and the memory cafe on the last Friday of the month.

Michelle said: "We just love doing the community roasts. We’re shattered by the end of the day but the buzz we get when everyone is singing Sweet Caroline is worth it.”

On Christmas Day Michelle will head for the hall at 6.30am to make preparations for the festivities before the 60+ diners arrive. She is rallying her husband Rob, son Tom, 23, and daughter Jazzmin, 21, to join the volunteers who are helping out at the meal.

The MacIntyre Community Roast Dinner team of staff members and volunteers.

David Whilton, who attends MacIntyre’s lifelong learning centre four days a week, will be among the volunteers. He has been part of the team of helpers at the community roast dinners and the centre’s monthly Memory Cafe since their launch. David, 33, of Compass Crescent, Old Whittington, said: “I enjoy meeting new people. I make teas, coffees, take the orders and give the dinners out.”

Guests will be tucking into roast tomato soup, turkey and all the trimmings, Christmas pudding with custard or cream and mince pies, cooked by Dave Revill who is a member of the MacIntyre staff.

Michelle said: “There’s a £3.50 suggested donation for Christmas dinner but if people can’t afford it, no questions asked. There’s no booking required – people can just turn up.”

Kathryn said: “There are some people who don’t like coming into the hall, they are worried about a lot of people in one place, particularly after Covid, so we’re used to wrapping up dinners for people who come to the back door or taking meals out to them.”

MacIntyre Community Roast Dinners at Swanwick Memorial Hall, Old Whittington offer the opportunity to meet new people and make new friends.

Any leftovers will be distributed to people in need and can be collected or dropped off at their homes.

Funding such community meals is made possible by the support of individuals, groups and businesses. Michelle said: “Old Whittington Gala committee donated £200 towards supplies and local people have offered donations ranging from Christmas puddings to veg to raffle prizes.”

Dian Mellors and her sister-in-law Gillian Mellors are among those supporting the good work through their gifts of chocolates, biscuits, a Christmas tree and decorations. Both widows, they have been regulars at the community roasts throughout the year. Dian, 79, of High Street, Old Whittington said: “It saves me cooking. Everyone is happy go lucky – I like the company as I don’t see anybody except my sister in law.”

Gillian, 85, who lives on Whittington Moor and has two grandchildren, said: “It’s lovely – everyone is so cheerful. I bring my grandson, Barry Newbold, who is autistic. He is 13 and likes his food. We must say how good the chef is.”

The food at the community roast is so good that the sisters-in-law were disappointed to find out that the festive feast clashed with their visit to Lytham St Anne’s. Dian, a grandmother of six, said: “If we’d have known about it, we wouldn’t have booked. We’ll be back for the roast dinner in January!”