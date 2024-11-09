Luxuriously decorated rooms and a stunning outoor lights show will welcome crowds to the stately home from November 9 until January 5.
As visitors wander thought the house, they will see pop-up theatres and mischievous mice and breathe in festive scents. This year’s extravaganza is based on the tale of Henry and the Lion’s Christmas Feast. The story, written especially for the event by former children’s laureate Joseph Coelho, is inspired by Chatsworth and Henry Cavendish who was an eminent 18th century scientist and the grandson of the second Duke of Devonshire.
The celebration continues in the garden with an illuminated light trail culminating in a new projection by Derbyshire-based digital artists Illuminos, inspired by Vivien Mildenberger’s illustrations.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.