Christmas celebrations launch at Chatsworth with luxuriously decorated rooms and stunning lights show

By Gay Bolton
Published 9th Nov 2024, 13:02 BST
It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas at Chatsworth where this year’s festive spectacular is ready to be unveiled to hordes of visitors.

Luxuriously decorated rooms and a stunning outoor lights show will welcome crowds to the stately home from November 9 until January 5.

As visitors wander thought the house, they will see pop-up theatres and mischievous mice and breathe in festive scents. This year’s extravaganza is based on the tale of Henry and the Lion’s Christmas Feast. The story, written especially for the event by former children’s laureate Joseph Coelho, is inspired by Chatsworth and Henry Cavendish who was an eminent 18th century scientist and the grandson of the second Duke of Devonshire.

The celebration continues in the garden with an illuminated light trail culminating in a new projection by Derbyshire-based digital artists Illuminos, inspired by Vivien Mildenberger’s illustrations.

Visitors to Chatsworth will see stunning displays outside and inside over the festive season.

Visitors to Chatsworth will see stunning displays outside and inside over the festive season. Photo: Brian Eyre

Bethany Cartwright puts the finishing touches to a Christmas tree.

Bethany Cartwright puts the finishing touches to a Christmas tree. Photo: Brian Eyre

Attention to detail is paramount in preparing for Chatsworth's festive spectacular.

Attention to detail is paramount in preparing for Chatsworth's festive spectacular. Photo: Brian Eyre

Christmas dinner is served....and in style!

Christmas dinner is served....and in style! Photo: Brian Eyre

