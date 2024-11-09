As visitors wander thought the house, they will see pop-up theatres and mischievous mice and breathe in festive scents. This year’s extravaganza is based on the tale of Henry and the Lion’s Christmas Feast. The story, written especially for the event by former children’s laureate Joseph Coelho, is inspired by Chatsworth and Henry Cavendish who was an eminent 18th century scientist and the grandson of the second Duke of Devonshire.