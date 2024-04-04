Christine Everett-Hickson: Inquest into death of ‘kind-hearted’ Derbyshire woman, 21, opens
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chesterfield Coroners Court heard that Christine Everett-Hickson, who lived in Riddings, died on February 23, 2024 at Kings Mill Hospital in Sutton-in-Ashfield. She was identified by her family who were present at the hospital where she was receiving care and treatment before her death.
Christine, 21, who worked as a kitchen assistant, has been admitted to the hospital with serious injuries and a CT scan showed a brain injury, the court has heard.
The post-mortem examination was carried out by Doctor Stuart Hamilton who determined the provisional cause of death to be a head injury.
Assistant Coroner Sarah Huntbach said: “I would like to take this opportunity to offer my condolences to Christine’s family at this difficult time for them.”
The hearing has been suspended to allow further police investigation.
Christine’s family have issued the following tribute last month: “Christine was a joyful, kind-hearted and affectionate daughter. She was one of four beloved sisters, who describe her as having one of life's purest hearts. Her charming nature always sought out the best in everyone and everything.“Her bubbly though occasionally shy personality highlighted her passion for animals, creativity, music and art. She had the most infectious smile and a laugh that could brighten up even the darkest of days.“Losing her will forever leave a void in our family that will never be filled as she really was one of life's true blessings and she will be missed beyond words.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.