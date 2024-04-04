Christine Everett-Hickson: Inquest into death of ‘kind-hearted’ Derbyshire woman, 21, opens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chesterfield Coroners Court heard that Christine Everett-Hickson, who lived in Riddings, died on February 23, 2024 at Kings Mill Hospital in Sutton-in-Ashfield. She was identified by her family who were present at the hospital where she was receiving care and treatment before her death.

Christine, 21, who worked as a kitchen assistant, has been admitted to the hospital with serious injuries and a CT scan showed a brain injury, the court has heard.

The post-mortem examination was carried out by Doctor Stuart Hamilton who determined the provisional cause of death to be a head injury.

Assistant Coroner Sarah Huntbach said: “I would like to take this opportunity to offer my condolences to Christine’s family at this difficult time for them.”

The hearing has been suspended to allow further police investigation.