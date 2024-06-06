Christian Dior pearls among gold jewellery and watches stolen from Derbyshire house

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 6th Jun 2024, 12:59 BST
Officers are appealing for information after a burglary in Ilkeston.

The items were stolen from a property in St Andrew’s Drive, Ilkeston between the beginning of March and Tuesday, April 9.

Today (June 6) officers have released images of the jewellery and watches that were stolen in a bid to trace them.

The items taken included Christian Dior pearls, Pandora bracelets and charms, and gold rings, watches and necklaces.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who has information about the burglary or anyone who has been offered any pieces of jewellery that is pictured below.

Anyone who has information that can help with the investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below contact methods and quote reference 24000208210:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

