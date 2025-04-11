A Royal Air Force (RAF) Chinook helicopter was spotted flying over Chatsworth House on Wednesday afternoon (April 9).

The moment was captured by Andrew Johnston, a volunteer at the Cascade at Chatsworth Estate, who shared stunning photos of the helicopter with the Derbyshire Times.

Royal Air Force has confirmed that the Chinook was in the area to complete training.

A RAF spokesperson said: “A RAF Chinook, from 18 Squadron, RAF Odiham, Hants, completed a routine training sortie across Wales and North-West England, this included a diversion to Manchester Barton airfield and Low level flying in multiple areas.

“RAF helicopter crews use a variety of training areas around the whole of the UK, varying their routes and locations to maximise training benefit, so enabling our crews to be ready for operations across the globe.”

Chinooks are primarily used for trooping, resupply and battlefield casualty evacuation – but may be armed and are fitted with a suite of self-defence equipment allowing them to operate across the battlespace.

They are highly versatile support helicopters that can be operated from land bases or ships into a diverse range of environments, from the Arctic to the desert or jungle.

1 . Chinook helicopter flies over Chatsworth House A Chinook helicopter was seen flying low over Chatsworth House on Wednesday afternoon (April 9). Photo: Andrew Johnston Photo Sales

2 . Chinook helicopter flies over Chatsworth House Andrew Johnston captured the moment the Chinook helicopter was seen flying over the Chatsworth Estate. Photo: Andrew Johnston Photo Sales

3 . Chinook helicopter flies over Chatsworth House A RAF spokesperson explained that a Chinook, from 18 Squadron, RAF Odiham, Hants, completed a routine training sortie across Wales and North-West England. Photo: Andrew Johnston Photo Sales