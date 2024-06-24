Children's home plan for Derbyshire village is turned down after flood of objections
One Home Property UK Ltd sought permission to convert a house at 16 The Chine, Broadmeadows, Pinxton into accommodation for up to three children under 18 years and at risk of criminal or sexual exploitation, drug/alcohol abuse, self-injurious or criminal behaviours, or complex needs.
The proposal was to replicate a family household where children and staff members ate and lived together, according to an officer’s report to Bolsover District Council’s planning committee. The application for change of use permission also included widening the driveway and vehicle access.
Objections from residents included potential noise and disturbance in an area occupied by retirees and young families, that the comings and goings of staff and care professionals would impact on traffic and on-street parking and that almost all of the garden at 16 The Chine would be removed to accommodate the parking and turning space which would change the character of the residential street.
In February this year, One Home Property UK Ltd failed in their bid to the district council for a Lawful Development Certificate. The purpose of the application was to establish whether the property could be used as a children’s home lawfully without the benefit of planning permission. But the authority’s officers refused the application on the grounds that the use of the dwellnghouse as an institution looking after children would amount to a material change of use of the property.
