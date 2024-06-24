Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Overwhelming objections to plans for a children’s home in a Derbyshire neighbourhood have resulted in the application being refused by the local authority.

One Home Property UK Ltd sought permission to convert a house at 16 The Chine, Broadmeadows, Pinxton into accommodation for up to three children under 18 years and at risk of criminal or sexual exploitation, drug/alcohol abuse, self-injurious or criminal behaviours, or complex needs.

The proposal was to replicate a family household where children and staff members ate and lived together, according to an officer’s report to Bolsover District Council’s planning committee. The application for change of use permission also included widening the driveway and vehicle access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Objections from residents included potential noise and disturbance in an area occupied by retirees and young families, that the comings and goings of staff and care professionals would impact on traffic and on-street parking and that almost all of the garden at 16 The Chine would be removed to accommodate the parking and turning space which would change the character of the residential street.

Plans for a children's home at 16 The Chine, Broadmeadows, Pinxton have been turned down by Bolsover District Council's planning committee.