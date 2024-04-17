Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dr Catherine Kemp submitted an application for the change of use of a former medical centre at 82 St Philips Drive, Hasland which included ground and first floor extensions.

Among the objectors was Brenda Foncree who wrote: "My elderly parents live directly behind the property and would be impacted by the overshadowing of this building. The privacy they currently have would be gone and the noise level from that location would significantly increase. They have recently invested a lot of money into their retirement property which provides the tranquility and peace they need. They both would be subjected to significant stress with the conversion of the current building and everything it would bring with it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terence Solman commented: “To put this home in the middle of many retired people is offensive and will likely blight our properties should we try to sell, On top of that St Philips Drive is already used as a rat run with people going to and from Chesterfield, persons attending the home would cause additional traffic congestion leading to a safety fear for those of us who are elderly and live close.”

Chesterfield Borough Council planners have refused an application to convert this former medical centre at St Philip's Drive, Hasland into a residential assessment centre and children's home.

Gillian and Brian Bingham, who live on St Philips Drive, said: ”Parking would be virtually non existent for such a large building on the limited space available so would cause blockages on the surrounding roads for who have lived in the area some up to 40years +, ourselves being here for 38years. With this consideration comes the logical situation that many of the residents are in their later years and as such any traffic and parking problems could cause significant safety issues with the road already being used as a through road to Storforth Lane.”