Children's care home in north Derbyshire village to expand accommodation to support transition into adulthood
The operator of My Home Calow at Oaks Farm Lane, Calow wants to expand services to aid the transition into adulthood.
Barrie Maris’s application to North East Derbyshire District Council was accompanied by a statement from an architectural designer which said: “Recognising the need for continued care and support beyond the age of 18, we propose the addition of a first floor and a rear extension to our annex.”
Additional bedrooms would be accommodated on the first floor and the extension would expand the living space to include communal areas such as a lounge and dining area. The statement from Harwood-Stone Design says: “The design of the first floor addition and rear extension will prioritise accessibility for individuals with disabilities. Features such as wider doorways, level thresholds, and accessible bathrooms will be incorporated to ensure ease of movement and use for residents with mobility limitations. Measures such as secure entry systems, emergency alarms, and appropriate lighting will be implemented to ensure a safe living environment for young adults in transition.”
My Home Calow currently offers accommodation for young people from the age of eight to 18 with disabilities, sensory impairment, mental health needs and challenging behaviours.
