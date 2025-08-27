Children make shocking discovery while fishing in Derbyshire pond

Two young anglers were enjoying their summer break fishing at one of ponds at Shipley Country Park.

But instead of catching a Carp, they fished out a bag containing a knuckle duster and multi-purpose tool.

The youngsters contacted police straight away to inform officers of their concerning discovery.

A spokesperson for Heanor and Langley Mill Police SNT said: “The two young people have done absolutely the right thing by reporting this to police

"Whilst around Shipley Park, PCSO Brown and PCSO Colledge have attended to collect these items and return them to a police station to be dealt with.

“Whilst they were clearly in the wrong hands at some point in the past, they couldn’t have been found by better hands, and they immediately informed police and this has been dealt with sharply.”

1 . Shocking discovery at Shipley Country Park Two youngsters who were fishing in Shipley Country Park have made a concerning discovery. Photo: Heanor and Langley Mill Police SNT Photo Sales