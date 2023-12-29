Children left “marooned in the cold, wet and dark” due to unpredictable bus services in rural parts of Derbyshire

Children are reportedly being left “marooned in the cold, wet and dark” due to unpredictable bus services in rural parts of Derbyshire compared to “bandit territory”.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Derbyshire Dales District Council meeting this month also heard that a woman with a baby was also left waiting for a bus for more than two hours.

Councillors approved a motion to have an urgent meeting to lobby Derbyshire County Council for a “fairer share” of £47 million in Government bus improvement funding given to the authority last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In response, the authority said the Derbyshire Dales will see £5.5 million of the fund over the next two-and-a-half years, with numerous routes serving the district already extended.

Councillors approved a motion to have an urgent meeting to lobby Derbyshire County Council for a “fairer share” of £47 million in Government bus improvement funding given to the authority last summer.

Cllr Sue Hobson, a county and district councillor, claimed the district received the most individual projects out of all the boroughs in Derbyshire.

During this month’s full council meeting, Cllr Peter O’Brien read out a message from a Hathersage resident whose son had waited for three hours for a scheduled bus to get to the village, who also said they themselves had previously waited an hour and a woman with a baby had waited more than two hours.

Cllr O’Brien: “This is typical of the daily correspondence I now get from residents in the Hathersage ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The current situation with many of our bus services, certainly in the northern part of the district, is dire.

“It seems that as many buses are cancelled each day as actually run. The impact is that many residents are left abandoned in Sheffield, in Bakewell, in Chesterfield, in Eyam, in Hathersage, in Bradwell, in Stoney Middleton, in Baslow… the list goes on.

“And children too, as many of the services also take them to and from school.

“And in the Hope Valley we have no post-16 education provision so our young children have to travel into Sheffield or to Chesterfield, where they often find themselves marooned in the cold, wet and dark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It may be that few members regularly use buses. But if you can imagine driving to fill up your car at Sainsbury’s in Matlock, finding the pumps empty, then driving to Matlock Green to find the same and then the same the next day and the day after – that is the situation that many of our residents who use our bus services face.”

He said district councillors had sought to help make improvements to bus services “but to no avail”.

Cllr O’Brien: “We all understand the challenge of maintaining bus services in rural areas such as the Derbyshire Dales and we are grateful for the financial support that the county council annually provides towards this.

“But in an area like ours we need lit bus shelters with comfortable seating, we need real-time information at bus stops in our villages, where services are so infrequent, and we look to the introduction of demand-responsive services to support our more isolated communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly we are getting virtually none of these and as you can imagine, most of the £47 million is planned to go on expensive schemes in the urban areas of the county.”

Cllr Sue Hobson, Conservative Group leader, said the Derbyshire Dales had received the most individual improvements out of all the county’s districts and boroughs.

She said: “The bus companies have had tremendous issues post pandemic with the training and retention of drivers, drivers going to be HGV drivers.

“These are commercial operators over which we have no control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have great sympathy for the people who miss the bus or who are stood waiting, nobody could agree.”

She said the move to try and arrange a working group, with more meetings, to discuss the issue, was not the right way forward.

Cllr Roger Shelley said he could stress the “importance and urgency” of the issue enough.

He said: “I came here on the bus tonight, but then I’m fortunate in a way that I’m travelling along one of the main arteries of the central bus network here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you go off the A6 or any of the main roads you are in bandit territory really in terms of buses, that the likelihood of them turning up is quite frankly very very remote.

“The idea that the Derbyshire Dales is doing well out of the bus service improvement plan is not true.

“We need to put as much pressure as we can on the county council because public money is going in to support these services. It’s fundamental to the way we live in the Dales.”

Cllr Andy Nash said: “Every day we get complaints from our constituents that they can’t get their buses and that has real world consequences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know if the first bus doesn’t run then a pharmacist doesn’t get to work, a carer doesn’t get to work and a solicitor doesn’t get to work.

“That means no support for a group of people during the day, drugs don’t get handed out and people can’t get advice and guidance.

“There are real impacts from not having a bus service.

“From where we are in the northern end of the district it seems to be having no impact at all.”

A county council spokesperson said: “To date Derbyshire Dales has received significant investment from the £47 million bus service improvement plan to improve bus services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of all the boroughs and district, Derbyshire Dales has in fact so far received some of the most improvements given its rural nature.

“We share councillors’ concerns about the reliability of some commercially-operated services and we are working with the bus companies to support them and encourage performance improvements.

“We continue to highlight the benefits of travelling by public transport and we are always striving to improve bus services and encourage more people to get on board rather than get in their car.”

The council said real-time bus information signs had been installed in Bakewell, Darley Dale, Matlock Bath, Rowsley and Wirksworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad