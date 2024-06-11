The exhibition by Derbyshire Unemployed Workers Centre (DUWC) is a commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the Miners’ Strike 1984-1985.

The display, which had received a lot of positive feedback in Chesterfield, was launched in Poolsbrook on Friday, June 7 and could be seen in the village until Sunday, June 9.

‘Solidarity and Community’ visited Poolsbrook after Cllr Anne-Frances Hayes contacted the DUWC to ask for the memorabilia to be shown in Staveley.

The exhibition was officially opened by John Burrows, former leader of Chesterfield Borough Council and an ex-miner who shared what the life of a miner was like.

The display proved to be popular over the weekend and children from local schools visited it on Friday.

Speaking at the exhibition, Mr Burrows said: "I was born in Duckmanton. Duckamnton miners never used to come to Poolsbrook, it wasn’t a safe place for them. And Duckmanton wasn’t a safe place for Poolsbrook lads. They were both pit villages, built to accommodate the families of the men who worked in coal mines.

"Young men of 15 years of age would go to work underground in a coal mine. It wasn’t a pleasant place but they went to work there for one smile reason, they could get some money for working there. It was pitch black. You couldn’t see your hand in front of your face and therefore you needed a lamp on your head to be able to work.

"There are men in this room who spent a lifetime in that sort of environment.”

Solidarity and Community exhibition at Poolsbrook welfare club Ex-miner Dennis Clayton who worked at Bolsover colliery showed children from Poolsbrook primary school around the exhibition.

Solidarity and Community exhibition at Poolsbrook welfare club The exhibition was opened by John Burrows - an ex-miner and a former council leader.

The popular 'Solidarity and Community' exhibition at Poolsbrook welfare club, opened by John Burrows. Works of Jean Innes, wife of ex miner at Markham and Ireland colliery, were part of the display.

Solidarity and Community exhibition at Poolsbrook welfare club Ex-miners, Dennis Clayton, Brian Jenkins (chairman MW), Ray Hill (vice Chairman MW) and John Burrows visited the exhibition and shared their experiences.