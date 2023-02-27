Children from Derbyshire playgroup pay tributes to animals killed in war – to celebrate the Animals at War Remembrance day
Children from Derbyshire town have planted flowers to pay tributes to animals who lost lives during the war.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 1:20pm
Children from Eckington’s Rainbow Playgroup have joined the Animals at War Remembrance Day celebrations.
Pupils planted purple poppies, at the feet of the soldier standing with a dog at St Peters and St Pauls Church to remember pets and animals that lost their lives in war.
The soldier and dog statute at the church was made by Eckington School.
Lest we forget.