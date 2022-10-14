Child safety fears delay homes plan in Derbyshire village

At a Derbyshire Dales District Council meeting on Tuesday, October 11 plans from Derby firm Chevin Homes to build 18 houses off Normanhurst Park in Darley Dale were deferred.

After an extensive debate councillors chose to delay a decision to allow the developer to solidify the creation of a children’s play area and to ensure it is built as far away from the railway line as possible.

Councillors made clear during the debate that they had a number of concerns about the scheme including risk of flooding, pedestrians crossing the A6, people trying to hop the railway line next to the site to get to the White Peak trail, and fumes from the railway.

However, councillors were advised that none of the expert consultees such as the authority’s environmental health officials, the Environment Agency or Derbyshire County Council had objected on these grounds, so the authority would have no support at a potential appeal.

Council officers had recommended that the plans were approved and approval would have been with the condition that play equipment is installed.

Cllr Peter O’Brien said: “We have got 18 family homes being built here, that is a significant number of young children of different ages, and they need somewhere to play safely.

“There is nowhere in the vicinity, nowhere on the existing estate, there is nowhere anywhere near this estate certainly without crossing the A6 and you certainly don’t tell me good planning requires young children to cross the A6 to play.

“I don’t want to approve something on the basis that we are going to find space for one, I want to see it to ensure it is safe.”

Cllr Neil Buttle said: “I feel putting a children’s play area alongside a steam railway is just asking for trouble in the long-term.

“The current plot is alongside the railway. It is where they (train drivers) are going to be tooting their horn as they go past and I’m sure the children will love it but that doesn’t really change the fact that their lungs are not going to benefit.”

Ahead of the meeting, Peak Rail, which runs a four-mile section of preserved track from Matlock to Northwood, said the planned housing scheme was “totally unacceptable”, saying it: “Invites misuse, vandalism and criminal trespass on operational railway land by the public as well posing risks to life and limb, potentially including Peak Rail’s employees, volunteers and passengers.”

Cllr Jason Farmer, a Darley Dale town councillor, told the meeting that the authority was opposed to the scheme, with two “major” developments already under way in the town.

He said: “The town council feel that this development adds to the over-development of the area, placing additional stress on local services such as the doctor’s surgery.

“The development is not in keeping with neighbouring houses on the existing land and does not suit the local area.”

He said there were “insufficient” recreational facilities and that the sewer running through the site had ruptured previously, with the plot also being “prone to flooding”.

Cllr Farmer said the scheme would “increase flood risk downstream in Matlock”.

Cllr Dave Oakley, town council chairman, said the scheme was “unnecessary development in a settled area and on a greenfield site” which would add “further risk to the environment with surface water and air pollution”.

He said the scheme would represent the loss of “another Darley Dale green space” and “may affect (residents’) investment in their properties”.

Rodney Howlett, whose garden faces onto the proposed housing site, said trains going past the site toot their horns midway through the plot ahead of a level crossing.

He raised concerns about dense thick black smoke hanging over the site as a result of the train journeys, with 1,770 movements a year.

Mr Howlett said these trips were “concentrated on holidays and weekends when people are at home and exposed to the pollution”.

He also said the scheme represented an “open invitation for children to play on the railway and is a clear and present danger to children,” dubbing the site “totally unsuitable for housing”.

Lee Purslow, a Matlock resident, said councillors needed to consider how the scheme would be: “Increasing the level of flooding in the area and how for us and future generations we can limit further actions from compounding the problem and ensure that the Derbyshire Dales remains a desirable place to live in and visit.”

David Allday, a Darley Dale resident, said he was “staggered” that the scheme had not already been rejected.

He said: “It now appears that we will get regular flooding in Matlock, partly due to global warming. The flooding is to do with the volume of water upstream. This comes from many sources including runoff and seepage.

“I believe that this increased volume has built up through the years due to development upstream, even as far as Buxton. These developments are not limited to housing. The felling of trees which has taken place is a significant contributor.

“One 30-metre deciduous tree absorbs 50,000 litres of water a year. Compare this with one hard tennis court, run-off from this alone is 700,000 litres.

“The issue with flooding in Matlock is easily solvable without massive flood protection schemes which may take decades to happen.”

He said the current pedestrian crossing facilities on the A6 were “totally inadequate” and feared a “serious or fatal” accident involving a pedestrian walking on the pavement.

Andrew Stock, agent for the applicant, said Chevin Homes had a “strong track record of building high quality homes in Derbyshire” and had listened to concerns, reducing the scheme from 23 homes to 18.

He said the developer had “carefully considered” how it could minimise the impact on the area and that there was “clear justification for the scheme”, providing environmental improvements and funding for affordable housing.

Chris Whitmore, development manager for the council, said 70 per cent of the homes would have roof space with south-sloping roofs, which would be “optimal” for solar panels

He said a new crossing over the railway could not be enforced because it was not land owned by the developer and other crossings are said to be near enough already.

Councillors debated what the authority could tell or advise the developer to do regarding the installation of measures to help combat climate change, including solar panels, air source heat pumps, water retention and natural shading (such as trees, to prevent overheating in the summer).

They were informed by council officials that this could be given as advice to developers but could not be legally enforced until further laws are in place, including the phasing out of gas boilers from 2025.

Cllr Richard FitzHerbert said: “I don’t think it is within our remit to tell developers how to build houses, such as with microgeneration and solar.

“We are not here to tell people how to build houses, we are here to allow people to build especially where it is zoned, it is in the local plan, it has come down from 23 to 18, there is a contribution going to Highfields and Chesterfield Royal Hospital.”

Cllr Garry Purdy, council leader, said: “I find no good reason for refusal. We are in a difficult position with what we can achieve regarding climate change by law and what is aspirational.”

Cllr Jacqueline Allison said: “It is actually not good enough anymore for our residents to be told they can retrofit to combat climate change, to put in solar panels, these should be built as the properties are built. It is easier and more cost-effective if put in while homes are constructed.”

