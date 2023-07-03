Child airlifted to hospital after 'sizeable' fall near popular Peak District beauty spot

Edale Mountain Rescue Team was called by Derbyshire Police to attend to reports of a ‘sizeable fall’ by a young walker from Mothercap Rock above Surprise View. The incident happened about 1.30 pm on Saturday, July 1.

Due to the potentially serious nature of the call, the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire air ambulance teams were immediately dispatched.

The casualty was quickly located by a team doctor with vehicles and equipment arriving shortly later as Edale team members were fundraising at the nearby Hope carnival.

The casualty was treated for a number of injuries before being stretchered to the waiting helicopter for onward travel to Sheffield Children's Hospital.