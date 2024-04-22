Chief Scout Bear Grylls congratulates Derbyshire duo on gaining ultimate scouting award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Lord Lieutenant of Berkshire, Mr Andrew Try joined Bear Grylls in congratulating Elliot and Ysobel on achieving the highest award in Scouting for adventure and skill development, the King’s Scout Award. Scouts were also joined by fellow Ambassadors Dwayne Fields, Ellie Simmonds and Megan Hines in front of family and friends in what was a fantastic celebration of achievement.

The Award is presented for outstanding personal achievement and is achieved by Scouts aged between 16 and 25 years old. The young people have to complete a range of challenges, including service to their community, an expedition in wild country, a five-day residential project in a new environment, developing an existing talent, or learning some new skills to build on what they have already learnt in the Scouts. The impact they are having in their local communities is evident from the work they have completed with the volunteering they have each carried out.

Chief Scout, Bear Gryllssaid ‘I am so proud to celebrate the achievements of the King’s Scouts here today at Windsor. Gaining this award is the pinnacle of their Scouting journey. Elliot and Ysobel have demonstrated courage and kindness, alongside a true Never Give Up spirit, and have shown Scouting values to the highest of standards. They’ve contributed hugely to their communities and developed many skills along the way. These Scouts are an inspiration to us all due to their commitment, enthusiasm and hard work - I am full of pride for every single one of them.’

Ysobel and Elliot at Windsor

Young people such as Elliot and Ysobel will have shown dedication and a willingness to learn all they can, which will provide them with opportunities to gain skills for life. King’s Scout, Elliot said ‘I have had an enjoyable time doing my award. I’ve had the chance to do lots of different things and it has been a challenge. I’ve had trips to Italy and Belgium and canoed along the River Wye. The award has really helped me in building relationships and helped my confidence.’

Ysobel, one of the last Queen’s Scout said ‘Scouts has prepared me for many different hurdles in life such as interviews, starting a new job, learning how to be organised and being able to prioritise. All of these key skills allowed me to gain my Queen Scout Award. This journey has also allowed me to make friends along the way and given me skills for life.’

Scout Ambassador and Polar Explorer, Dwayne Fields who was also in attendance said, ‘A huge congratulations to Elliot and Ysobel from Derby, on achieving their King’s and Queen’s Scout Awards - the pinnacle achievement in Scouts. They have both reached the end of an incredible journey where they have demonstrated kindness, courage and commitment. They’ve helped other people, supported their local community, tested their limits and learned new skills along the way. Their Scout spirit shines so bright today here at our annual Day of Celebration and Achievement at Windsor Castle, one of the true highlights of the Scout year. Elliot and Ysobel are some of our leaders of the future and it’s humbling and inspiring to be alongside them on such a special day.’

