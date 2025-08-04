Chicken Run: World Championship Hen Races at Derbyshire pub - in pictures

The Barley Mow pub’s carpark was the setting for Bonsall’s annual competition as hundreds of spectators gathered to watch hens race over a thirty-foot course in heats which culminated in a grand final.

The competition was first devised by the pub's former landlord Alan Webster in 1991 after he learned villages would compete with each other to race hens in the early 20th Century.

Colette Dewhurst, landlady of the Barley Mow and event organiser, compered her 16th hen race.

Colette said: “What a day! What great weather! What fantastic support, from friends, family, our patient neighbours and the enduring support of the Barley Mow faithful, who love the pub almost as much as me. And what a relief it’s over!

“Three hardcore weeks for the Barley Mow massive, proper thanks and recognition for your input, we have the very best people, we love you all but also, for my erstwhile accomplice and ever present Mick.”

The pub has closed for a few days to take a much needed rest with plans to reopen on Friday.

Matlock photographer Jason Barker was on hand to cover the event.

