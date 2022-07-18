Chesterfield’s Vicar Lane Shopping Centre to host open air movie night and screen live sports throughout summer

The centre has launched ‘Summer in the Square’, providing shoppers with a space to relax amid a busy day of shopping and view the day’s big sporting events, along with a range of other fun activities.

Visitors will be able to pull up a Vicar Lane deck chair on the outdoor lawn in St James’ Square and watch the Commonwealth Games, shown live from Birmingham from July 28 – August 8.

Shoppers and visitors are also being encouraged to bring their families along and take advantage of the giant games around the square – including giant chess, connect 4 and table tennis. All the games are available to play for free, and booking is not required.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Live sports and a film will be screened outside Vicar Lane.

Sarah Bowler, from the Vicar Lane Shopping Centre, said: “After the success of our Jubilee weekend where we saw so many people using the area to relax and play games – we are delighted that we can extend our outdoor space for the warmer weather and invite people back to catch all of the sporting events that run through until early August.

“It certainly feels like a summer to remember this year and we are delighted to be part of that for our visitors and their families”.

The centre is also teaming up with Salute once again to host an open air movie night on the big screen.

There will be classic cinema snacks available to purchase, such as sweets, popcorn and candyfloss. A fully licensed Salute bar will also be set up, serving beer, prosecco, wine, cocktails, mocktails and soft drinks.

You can find the big screen in St James Square, opposite Iceland.