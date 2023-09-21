Chesterfield's Spa Lane Vaults Wetherspoons among 11 pubs to be sold - as estates agent appointed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The pub giant has announced that it will put 11 out of its 822 pubs for sale, after closing down 32 of its venues last year.

This comes after businesses across the country have been struggling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Estate agents Savills and CBRE have been appointed to assist JD Wetherspoon with selling the venues later this year.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

JD Wetherspoon has appointed estate agents to sell its Chesterfield Spa Lane Vaults pub.

The popular Chesterfield venue, St Mary's Gate, has been placed on the list. A closing date of the venue has not been announced.

The two-storey semi-detached building has a small beer terrace at the rear of the property, providing seating for approximately 16 customers. Inside is a mix of fixed booths, loose tables and chairs for approximately 200 pub-goers.

Previously, the chain has said the pubs it’s putting up for sale often have another Wetherspoons nearby and in Chesterfield, The Portland Hotel is also a Wetherspoons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two Wetherspoon pubs in Derbyshire are now on the market with the Spa Lane Vaults joining the Thomas Leaper in Derby which closed in February.