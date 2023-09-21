Chesterfield's Spa Lane Vaults Wetherspoons among 11 pubs to be sold - as estates agent appointed
The pub giant has announced that it will put 11 out of its 822 pubs for sale, after closing down 32 of its venues last year.
This comes after businesses across the country have been struggling.
Estate agents Savills and CBRE have been appointed to assist JD Wetherspoon with selling the venues later this year.
The popular Chesterfield venue, St Mary's Gate, has been placed on the list. A closing date of the venue has not been announced.
The two-storey semi-detached building has a small beer terrace at the rear of the property, providing seating for approximately 16 customers. Inside is a mix of fixed booths, loose tables and chairs for approximately 200 pub-goers.
Previously, the chain has said the pubs it’s putting up for sale often have another Wetherspoons nearby and in Chesterfield, The Portland Hotel is also a Wetherspoons.
Two Wetherspoon pubs in Derbyshire are now on the market with the Spa Lane Vaults joining the Thomas Leaper in Derby which closed in February.
Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin has said that a shift in drinking habits, leading to more Brits drinking at home, instead of in pubs, has also impacted the chain, alongside soaring costs and inflation.