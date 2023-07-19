The Catering Review of the venue was set to take place behind closed doors in January but was delayed after nearly 2,000 customers signed a petition to save the café.

Following the delay, the café’s future has finally been discussed at Joint Cabinet, Employment and General Committee meeting on July 18, alongside the future of the Market Hall Café.

Chesterfield Borough Council has decided to look for a new operator to take over the lease of both cafés – but if the bid is not successful the Queen’s Park Café will be closed while the Market Hall Café is set to remain open.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “We have reviewed the operation of both Queen’s Park Sports Centre Café and the Market Hall Café and we will now be seeking a third party to take on a commercial lease to operate cafés at both of these venues. This is our preferred option and will ensure we can continue to provide the café function whilst balancing this with our need to deliver value for money services.

“We are hopeful that we will find a suitable operator to take on the lease option as we have already received some enquiries about this possibility.

“However, if we cannot find an operator to deliver the café function at Queen’s Park Sports Centre, we will unfortunately need to proceed with its closure but we are committed to maintaining seating and social space with an increased vending service.

“If we are unsuccessful in finding an operator to deliver the café function at the Market Hall, we will continue to deliver the current café offer, but there will be further reviews to ensure we can deliver a value-for-money service.