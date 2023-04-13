Walking into Olympia House, you never quite know what you’re going to find – but it’s always an exciting adventure looking around their selection of goods, new and old.

This time I was here to meet Sofia Brown, the woman behind Olympia House, and she told me a bit about their history: “We’ve got just short of 60 different traders selling stuff, so it's not all antiques; we’ve got vintage, collectable, some new stuff, craft, gaming, records, a bit of everything!”

That’s certainly true, walking around the many different rooms of the antique centre I was particularly drawn to the old cameras and perfumes, there’s also vintage clothing, although I hesitate to call it that as it makes me feel old, it's clothing from when I was a child!

Sofia Brown, volunteer Matt Begley and Amjad Latif at Chesterfield's Olympia House Antiques Centre, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year

Working in such an eclectic environment must be an interesting experience, Sofia Brown tells us: “Our customer base can go from a baby to somebody up to a hundred years old! Each day is very different, you don't know who is coming in or what they're coming in for. The same goes for the traders, we don’t know what stock they’re bringing in, so every day is completely different.”

Celebrating 10 years in business is no mean feat, especially in retail and surviving lockdowns as well as the current cost of living crisis – but Sofia is keen to celebrate: “Later on in the year, we will do something with traders, old and new, and probably a party in the car park again. We all like that!”

If it's at all possible that you can’t find what you’re after, Sofia and the team are keen to help: “If somebody comes in looking for something specific, we try and hunt it down even if it's not here. We’ll ring our traders and find it for them.”

"We’re open 7 days a week, with free parking and a nice little cafe downstairs.” that’s another bonus of Olympia House, JJs Kitchen – open every day 10 am – 3 pm with a selection of delicious cakes, hot food and drinks.