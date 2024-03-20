Chesterfield's new toy superstore will welcome customers with free toys and gift cards
Toys and gift card giveaways, character mascots and a DJ will provide a party atmosphere at Smyths Toys Superstores’ latest outlet at Wheatbridge Retail Park on Wheatbridge Road, Brampton.
The store’s launch party will run from March 21 to 24 with free face painting for children aged three plus and free candyfloss. While stocks last attendees can enjoy free giveaways including Metal Machine Cars, Mini-Brands and PAW Patrol mini figures.
An exclusive downloadable voucher from www.smythstoys.com/uk/en-gb/chesterfield-voucher-phau47 will give customers £6 off when they spend £15 in the Chesterfield store, valid until April 4.
Jamie Duke, manager, said: “I’m confident it’s going to be a very successful store.”